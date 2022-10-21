Ricciardo arrives in Texas on horseback for US Grand Prix

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has stolen the show at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, arriving on horseback for the start of United States Grand Prix weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo arriving on horseback for the start of United States Grand Prix weekend. (Source: Supplied)

"Greatest paddock entrance yet," McLaren tweeted, posting photos and video clip of the Australian clad in cowboy garb with a Stars and Stripes jacket.

Walking alongside Ricciardo was country singer Rob Baird, strumming a guitar and singing his 2012 song, Dreams and Gasoline.

"Did he come with a horse this morning? I thought that was photoshopped initially when I saw that," smiled AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly during Thursday's press conferences.

"I've never seen a horse inside an F1 paddock.

"That's the sort of thing that happens in America and I really enjoy it."

F1 veteran Ricciardo, who is known for celebrating podium finishes by quaffing champagne from his shoe, is a great enthusiast for all things American and usually spends the offseason in the US.

He especially loves Austin.

"The extra energy I get from the atmosphere is immeasurable and I love everything about it. From the crowd to the food and music, it's like nothing else.

"I can't wait to get on track," he said Thursday in the Texan capital.

With eight Grand Prix victories since 2011, Ricciardo is the 39th most successful driver in F1 history, but he may be on the verge of stepping away from the sport for at least a year.

Dropped by McLaren in favour of compatriot Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo is ending his stint with McLaren a year early and remains without a seat in F1 for 2023.