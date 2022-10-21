Police officer admits drink driving, killing Auckland cyclist

A 22-year-old police officer charged over the death of a cyclist in East Auckland last month has pleaded guilty to excess breath alcohol causing death.

Police at the scene of the crash on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush, on Saturday, September 17. (Source: 1News)

Jada Manase also entered a guilty plea to a charge of careless driving at the Manukau District Court this morning.

Sixty-nine-year-old David Lane died after being struck on Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush just after 8am on Saturday, September 17.

Lane's bicycle was found on a cycle lane and two parked cars received significant damage.

Initially police said an off-duty officer was being investigated over the incident and that it was also being referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Today in court Manase's lawyer said written apologies have been sent to Lane's family and had been accepted.

The excess breath alcohol charge carries a maximum penalty of a 10-year prison sentence or a $20,000 fine.

Sentencing has been set down for January.