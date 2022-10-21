Pence on Trump vote: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'

Source: Associated Press

Former US Vice President Mike Pence won't say if he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he secured the 2024 presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, in Washington.

Speaking on Wednesday evening (local time) before students at Georgetown University, Pence was asked whether he would vote for Trump if Trump becomes the Republican Party's nominee for president in 2024.

"Well, there might be somebody else I'd prefer more," he said, drawing applause from the crowd. He said he is currently focused solely on the midterms, but added, "I'll keep you posted".

Pence's speech was briefly interrupted at one point by audience members who walked out of the auditorium in protest.

Pence has been traveling the country, campaigning on behalf of Republican midterm candidates as he lays the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential campaign. Some of the candidates he has endorsed have espoused the kinds of populist and isolationist views he seemed to take issue with on Wednesday. Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, for instance, has labelled the Russia-Ukraine conflict a "European problem" and has criticised federal spending on Ukraine.

Pence's speech largely focused on the conservative "Freedom Agenda" that he released earlier this year. It serves as both a concrete policy plan for Republicans as well as an implicit criticism of Trump, who has spent much of his time since leaving office obsessing about the 2020 election.

Pence has been a target of Trump's ire since he refused to go along with the former president's unconstitutional plot to try to overturn the will of voters in January 2021.

