Breakers brought back to earth with humbling defeat to Phoenix

South East Melbourne Phoenix have thumped the New Zealand Breakers on their home floor, winning 99-77 in a dominant and clinical performance leveraged by a record-breaking opening quarter.

Junior Madut of the Melbourne Phoenix drives against the Breakers. (Source: Getty)

The Phoenix lost their last NBL outing to the Breakers at home in Melbourne last Saturday, but a five-day turnaround and a full roster on show was more than enough for them to recover and roll the hosts in front of their own fans.

Simon Mitchell's side led from start to finish in the club's 100th NBL game, opening their account with a 38-point first term - the highest in their history.

The Phoenix shot a whopping 76 per cent from the field, hitting 16 of their 21 shots.

New Zealand were not blown to pieces however, even in their third game in five days, scoring 25 points of their own at 50 per cent in the opening quarter.

But the lead stretched to 21 points in the second term when the Phoenix went on two mini-runs to balloon their margin out.

The Breakers, the league's best defensive team entering Thursday's contest, trailed by 17 points at the halfway mark, which grew to a game-high 29 points midway through the third term.

It was the variety in which South East Melbourne scored that will have coach Mitchell satisfied, a blend of cohesive ball movement, efficient shooting and hounding both sides of the ball.

The front court duo of Alan Williams (16 points) and Zhou Qi (10 points) dominated the interior with post hooks and sometimes uncontested dunks.

Kyle Adnam (17 points) was efficient from behind the arc, as was Mitch Creek (15 points) as five Phoenix players finished in double figures.

"The communication out there, I mean I could feel it from the sidelines, our communication out there was a lot better," Mitchell said.

"We certainly got hands out a lot better than we did in the last game.

"We did a much better job defending both interior and perimeter. Tonight our pick and roll defence was improved from the last game.

"And whilst we gave them some buckets on the offensive boards, we cleaned that up a little bit as the game went on."

Club captain Adnam said Phoenix opened up the floor for their offence to flow.

"We did a really good job of running to deep corners and just stretching the floor," he said.

"Our pace and space on offence was the best we've had this season and that was a big part of why we shot the ball well."

The Breakers were unable to hold their opposition to under 40 per cent shooting for the first time this season and the loss snaps their three-game winning streak.

For the Phoenix, Thursday's win was their first on the road, and moves them to two wins and three losses for the season.