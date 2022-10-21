Black Caps take 'anything can happen' mantra into T20 World Cup

The Black Caps are aiming to go one better than last time as they get set to begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Adam Milne looks on as Australia celebrate winning the T20 World Cup in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

By Clay Wilson for rnz.co.nz

A sold-out crowd is set to pack into the Sydney Cricket Ground for Saturday night's match against Australia.

The occasion not only offers New Zealand a chance to make an early statement, but also avenge their loss to the same team in the final of the last T20 World Cup less than 12 months ago.

It was a defeat which further prolonged the Black Caps wait for a white-ball world title.

But, having also made the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cup finals, it also once again proved their knack of going deep at global tournaments.

While they continued to be overlooked among the favourites, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said they weren't bothered whether they flew under the radar or not.

"We don't really have a choice what people call us but we come here and try and focus on the cricket we want to play.

"Everybody has different tags and rankings that go up and down throughout the year and you end up with different names but you come here and in tournament sport on any day anything can happen."

They couldn't change the past but the Black Caps could certainly lay down a marker with a first-up win.

Especially with almost 48,000, most dressed in gold, in attendance.

In-form wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway knew it would be hostile but said they were embracing the challenge.

Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

"I have never played at the SCG before so I'll just be excited to get there, first and foremost.

"Then to play in front of a full crowd, as well. It'll be very exciting for me and I'm sure everyone is looking forward to getting out there."

You could bet the Australian players were, too.

As both defending champions and hosts, there was no denying Australia were one of the pre-tournament favourites.

But spinner Adam Zampa insisted that didn't mean they would be complacent against the Black Caps.

"The thing about New Zealand is that they're always in the contest.

"They're the kind of team that will scratch their way to 165 and they've got a great bowling attack that can defend it.

"We understand that when you're up against New Zealand it's never easy. They're always in the game ... you can never take New Zealand lightly."

Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

Both teams head into the opening match of the tournament's Super 12 stage in mixed form.

Australia were coming off back-to-back losses to England, while New Zealand suffered a thumping loss in their only official warm-up match against South Africa.

Prior to that they had three wins and two losses in their tri-series with Bangladesh and Pakistan, matches coach Gary Stead felt provided great preparation.

"I certainly felt like we got better and it felt like a lift in performance as we went on.

"Yes, we didn't win the final against Pakistan but it was still a really good game of cricket and it was nice to be placed under that pressure, as well.

"Coming into this World Cup playing some tough and hardened matches like that can only be good for us."

Despite being a sell-out, Saturday night's match may not be the biggest of the weekend.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in Melbourne on Sunday night, with a capacity crowd of almost 100,000 expected at the MCG.