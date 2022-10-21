Australia spends nearly $1 billion of budget on Pacific countries

Australia will pump almost $1 billion into the Pacific to strengthen regional security ties and counter China's growing influence.

Tuesday's budget will include NZ$995 million in Pacific funding across four years, including almost NZ$155 million worth of security spending.

Some NZ$49 million will go to the AFP's deployment in the Solomon Islands and NZ$33 million to upgrade aerial surveillance.

The ABC will also get NZ$35 million to expand its content and transmission in the Pacific.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government had "hit the ground running" with a lot of catching up to do.

"Over nine wasted years, the Liberals and Nationals slashed Australia's development assistance, reduced our influence and left a vacuum for others to fill," she said.

"We are working to make Australia a partner of choice for the countries of our region, to ensure our security, our economic strength and to shape the world for the better."

Wong said Australia's support would allow regional partners to be economically resilient and build critical infrastructure while also providing their own security.

The budget will lock in a labour mobility scheme and include a new visa for up to 3000 Pacific Island and Timor-Leste citizens to move to Australia each year.

Pacific Minister Pat Conroy said the changes would assist the region and help Australia fill skills shortages.

"Our additional investment in Australia's official development assistance will be the biggest increase over four years since 2011-12 and follows a decade of Liberal cuts," he said.