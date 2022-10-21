Andy Dick arrested over power tool theft

Andy Dick has been arrested for allegedly stealing power tools.

The 56-year-old comedian was stopped by police on 13 October after Santa Barbara cops responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home, where they found the Less than Perfect star trying to flee after he had allegedly removed several items from a home under construction.

The homeowner confirmed to police they didn't know him and he didn't have permission to be there.

According to TMZ, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office have charged Andy with first-degree residential burglary and he has pled not guilty to the charge.

A week on from the incident, the Freaky Deaky actor remains in Santa Barbara County Jail waiting for someone to bail him out, with his bond having been set at US$50,000 (NZ$88,000).

Andy's lawyer, Brian Mathis, said the comic has a public defender representing him and they are "confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr Dick as this case moves forward".

Andy's arrest comes three months after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery after an adult male alleged the NewsRadio star had assaulted him at California's O'Neill Regional Park.

Last November, the star was arrested for felony domestic battery after he allegedly hit his partner with a bottle.

But he was released around three hours later after posting a bond of US$50,000 (NZ$88,000).

And in June last year, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with a deadly weapon and was released from jail after posting a bond.

Andy was previously sentenced to 14 days in jail for sexual battery in 2019 after squeezing a random woman's butt in the street and failing to complete his community service.

And in 2018, he was charged with misdemeanour sexual battery after an Uber driver accused him of grabbing his crotch.