'We've been expecting it' - Aussies level up on Silver Ferns

The physicality the Australia Diamonds are renowned for came out in full force in last night's Silver Ferns' loss, which set up a winner takes all Constellation Cup decider on Sunday.

Australia celebrate after beating the Silver Ferns in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

The Diamonds, playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in nearly three years, beat the Silver Ferns 62-47 in Melbourne.

The Ferns lead the series 2-1, with the final test on Sunday.

Because of superior goal percentage, the Diamonds can win the Cup off holders New Zealand, if they win on the Gold Coast.

The Australian defenders upped the ante big time, and put huge pressure on the Silver Ferns' attackers in the third test.

"The physicality was two-fold in regards to Australia and our ability to execute under that pressure probably eluded us right throughout the game. There were moments we were able to pull it back but not consistently throughout," Silver Ferns' coach Dame Noeline Taurua lamented.

The Diamonds started Sophie Garbin in at goal shoot and welcomed back seasoned defender Jo Weston.

Dame Noeline said both changes worked well for the hosts.

"I thought also Steph Wood with her shooting percentages and her leadership out there definitely made a difference from probably what she's been doing in the first so she really anchored it and I thought also Liz Watson as well so those two are probably the stable pieces there and they played very well today."

Dame Noeline wasn't surprised with the extra spice Australia brought.

"When you've got your backs up against the wall then you've to be able to do something about it so wasn't surprising with the ferocity that happened out there and probably our inability at times to be able to handle it as well."

If anything the Silver Ferns were surprised they didn't feel the full force of the Australian physicality earlier in the series.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio looks to pass in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

"We've been talking about it and we've been expecting it for a wee while so this is probably the first time that we felt the ferocity of it. And once again being at home as well sort of adds that impetus to it."

Defender Kelly Jury echoed her coach.

"I think we saw a glimpse of it at the start of the second test but we managed to dampen the pressure but definitely they came out with a lot of power, they had the strength of the crowd behind them and they really used it," Jury said.

When asked if she thought the umpires could have given her shooters more protection, Dame Noeline said they just had to deal with it better.

"I don't want to blame umpires, I don't want to get into that because there were moments where we could have done something with the ball but we didn't, these are the things I think the Diamonds are renowned for is that physical one on one and our ability to rise is a challenge for us.

"They were a force and we just weren't good enough on the day."

Dame Noeline Taurua reacts during the second Constellation Cup Test of 2022. (Source: Photosport)

Dame Noeline said the turn around from Australia was massive so they had to work hard over the next three days and being able to execute under the pressure of the man on man defence would be a big focus.

"I feel tonight we got caught running a bit one on one, so we got to come back to what we do well [using zone defence] and maybe a bit more mobility and maybe looking at a few combinations to see if we can shut it down."

"There's quite a few things I feel we can do within the short time frame without pulling ourselves apart, we've got to go back to the things that we do well."

The New Zealand coach said there were a number of young players that were learning on the spot.

"They are still very young, still finding their feet on the international scene and I keep saying what better way to do it against number one."