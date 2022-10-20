US woman accused of freeing swarm of bees on police officers

Source: Associated Press

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice.

Rorie S. Woods being taken into custody in her beekeeping suit. (Source: Associated Press)

Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, Masslive.com, citing court records, reported today.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press.

The Hampden County Sheriff's Department deputies went to a home in Longmeadow on the morning of October 12 and were met by protesters, according to the official department report.

Woods, who lives in Hadley, soon arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives, the report said. She started "shaking" the hives, and broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy, according to the report.

Woods, who put on a beekeeper's suit to protect herself, was eventually handcuffed but not before several more sheriff's department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the report said.

When Woods was told that several officers were allergic to bees, she said "Oh, you're allergic? Good", according to the report.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Woods could have faced more serious charges if anything worse had happened to those stung.

"We had one staff member go to the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right," Cocchi said.

