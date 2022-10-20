Protest to Parliament, not on the highway - Wellington mayor

New Wellington mayor Tory Whanau wants protesters, who blocked one of the city's main highway for the fifth time since last week, to redirect their frustration at central government.

Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully (Source: 1News)

During morning rush hour yesterday, Restore Passenger Rail protesters sat on southbound lanes of the Transmission Gully motorway at Judgeford, Porirua, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The group has conducted similar action on Wellington roads over the past week, calling for passenger rail services to be restored to year-2000 levels.

But Whanau told Checkpoint she did not agree with the nature of these protests.

"It has actually significant impact on our residents, on our commuters, and our businesses, who are just trying to get about the city."

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. (Source: 1News)

While she supported the group's key messages, she said there were better ways for them to call for action.

"What I would strongly suggest [to the group] is direct that frustration at the right people, which is central government.

"March on the steps of Parliament; stunts are a legitimate form of protest, and that's great, but we must think about who we're actually impacting here.

"We've got to bring people on board and I think these type of actions are probably having the opposite effect."

She said she felt torn about having to make this stance, having been involved in protest action before herself.

"When it comes to these types of protest, especially anything to do with climate action, look, I am torn and I almost feel guilty in a way telling people not to do that, but I'm in a very particular role now where I have to speak on behalf of Wellingtonians and the impact made on our city, especially when it's not us who are the ones who can make change."

Her office had been in touch with the group, she said, adding that she would be happy to advocate on their behalf to central government.

"I'm a big rail fan, I'm pushing for light rail through our city because I think it is certainly one of the best ways to lower emissions across our country.

"So I'd be happy to be a voice, but it's just...there's not a lot Wellington City Council can do, and there's certainly nothing Wellington residents can do.

"Let's just find a better way to get that message through to central government. There are more effective ways."

Whanau was also concerned for the safety of people, including the protesters themselves.

