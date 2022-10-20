Man arrested at US Capitol carrying guns in van

Source: Associated Press

Police at the US Capitol today arrested a Georgia man who they say had several guns in his van and claimed to be in Washington to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

The US Capitol building in Washington DC.

The US Capitol building in Washington DC. (Source: istock.com)

Tony H. Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license. His arrest came after police surrounded his van — which officials said was illegally parked — and shut down several streets around the Capitol and Supreme Court for hours.

Police said Payne’s van came to their attention shortly before 4pm (local time) as a “suspicious vehicle” that was illegally parked on Capitol grounds.

Police initially detained Payne and two other people when Payne admitted to having guns in the white van. The other two people were released without charges.

Inside the van, police found two handguns and a shotgun, authorities said.

The people detained by police told investigators they “were here to deliver documents to the US Supreme Court,” police said. Investigators conducted an extensive search of the van after they found “a pipe and containers” inside, but the vehicle was eventually cleared.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Ardern says 7-14% rate rise for Aucklanders without Three Waters

2

Dashcam footage shows frustrated driver moving rail protesters' van

3

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

4

Farmers across NZ protest against Govt's emissions pricing plan

5

Missing Christchurch teenager found

Latest Stories

Eight with gang links charged as cash, weapons seized in drug bust

Steven Adams nailed in head by wayward pass: 'The ball has a dent!'

Farmers across NZ protest against Govt's emissions pricing plan

Mallard’s trespass of Peters 'unreasonable' and 'irrational'

Man arrested at US Capitol carrying guns in van

Related Stories

First Native American woman in space awed by 'Mother Earth'

11 more US crash deaths linked to automated-tech vehicles

US woman accused of freeing swarm of bees on police officers

Aussie cop dodges charges after travelling 230km/h on highway