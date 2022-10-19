Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday (local time), part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.

Temperatures are dropping below freezing in parts of eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly one-third of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed in the past week, "causing massive blackouts across the country".

"No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," he tweeted.

Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.

Even far from front lines, basic utilities are no longer certainties, with daily strikes reaching far into the country and damaging key facilities, sometimes faster than they can be repaired.

A local man cuts pieces of firewood in Kivsharivka, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The latest city shorn of power was Zhytomyr, home to military bases, industries and leafy boulevards, about 140 kilometres west of Kyiv. The mayor said the whole city of 250,000 lost power and also water initially.

Repairs quickly reconnected some homes, but 150,000 people were still without electricity hours after the morning strike, regional authorities said.

City hospitals switched to backup power after the double missile strike Tuesday (local time) on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

In the capital of Kyiv, missiles damaged two power facilities and killed two people, city authorities said. The attack left 50,000 people without power for a few hours, the facilities' operator said.

Missiles also severely damaged an energy facility in the south-central city of Dnipro. Some homes lost power but the operator couldn't immediately say how many.