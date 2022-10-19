'The shelf-life of a lettuce' - UK press mock Truss leadership

Powerless, humiliated, labelled a “ghost” prime minister and compared unfavourably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss.

Britain’s prime minister was scrambling to recover her grasp on power yesterday after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid a meltdown in the financial markets.

Truss remains in office, for now, largely because her Conservative Party is divided over how to replace her.

In a bid at business, as usual, Truss held a Cabinet meeting yesterday, where, her spokesman said, there was an “in-depth discussion” of the new economic plan, and no one asked her to resign.

Chastened but defiant, Truss acknowledged on Monday that “mistakes were made” - but insisted she would lead the Conservatives into the next national election.

Few believe that. Britain’s lively partisan press is unusually united in the opinion that Truss is doomed. The Conservative-backing tabloid The Sun called her “a ghost PM” and said, “for the sake of the country, we cannot go on like this”. The left-leaning Guardian compared the Conservatives to a mutinous ship’s crew, saying: “Truss has not left her party. But it appears to have left her.”

After The Economist said Truss’ time in control of the government — before the September 23 “mini-budget” that set the markets aflame — was “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce,” the tabloid Daily Star set up a live stream featuring a photo of the prime minister besides a head of iceberg lettuce, adorned with a blond wig, eyes and a mouth. It asks “Can Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?” — which, five days in, is gradually turning brown.

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

Truss initially tried to stay the course after her government’s package of 45 billion pounds (NZ$89.5 billion) in unfunded tax cuts spooked the markets, pushing up government borrowing costs, raising home mortgage costs and sending the pound plummeting to an all-time low against the dollar. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to protect pension funds, which were squeezed by volatility in the bond market.

Under intense political and economic pressure, Truss last week fired her ally Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief, replacing him with the Cabinet veteran Jeremy Hunt, who had been sidelined since 2019.

On Monday Hunt scrapped almost all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise that there will be no public spending cuts.

The market for British government bonds and the pound weakened yesterday as relief over the government’s about-face was tempered by the recognition that the new policies are likely to mean slower economic growth.

With opinion polls giving the opposition Labour Party a large and growing lead, many Conservatives now believe their only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion is to replace Truss.

Under Conservative Party rules, Truss is safe from a leadership challenge for a year, but those rules can be changed if enough lawmakers want it. Some Conservative legislators also believe Truss can be forced to resign if the party can agree on a successor. A few Conservatives say Truss should be given a second chance. But lawmaker Charles Walker said that if Truss led the party into the next election, “I think we’ll be out (of power) for 15 years."