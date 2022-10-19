Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return

Source: Associated Press

After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission.

Oleg Artemyev sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-21 space capsule.

Oleg Artemyev sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-21 space capsule. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev didn't see an employee of the Star City cosmonaut training center who was crossing the road in the dark late Monday.

It said in a statement today that Artemyev immediately provided first aid assistance to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalised with several fractures.

Roscosmos emphasised that Artemyev was sober and immediately called police and an ambulance.

On September 29, the 51-year-old Artemyev returned from his third mission to the International Space Station, which brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days.

