PNG rue missed chance against Tonga - 'We were the better team'

The catch-cry for Papua New Guinea's Rugby League World Cup campaign is simple: the Kumuls are rising.

And if their 24-18 loss to Tonga is anything to go then PNG will end this tournament with a big scalp to their credit.

PNG could easily have walked away from St Helens this morning with the two points after pushing a star-studded Tonga side to the wire.

They had three tries disallowed and conceded from sucker-punch efforts from the Tongans.

Boasting only Justin Olam and Alex Johnston as regular NRL players, the Kumuls matched the Tongans physically and showed enough guile and creativity out wide to give the impression they can be a force in this tournament.

Tonga's Tolutau Koula is tackled by Papua New Guinea's Daniel Russell, left and Justin Olam. (Source: Associated Press)

"We've shown that through the 80 minutes," said captain Rhyse Martin, who scored a world-record equalling 41st consecutive goal without missing, to tie the game up at 18-18.

"The way we hung in and came out in the second half, teams will have to get up for the Kumuls.

"If we keep playing like that we are going to be hard to beat."

PNG had knocked off Great Britain and Fiji in their previous two Tests and should feel confident they can finish second in group D and set up a quarter-final meeting with hosts England.

They had to do it tough, with winger Xavier Coates pulling out late in the build-up with a hamstring issue, forcing back-rower Daniel Russell into playing on the flank.

"To lose on the bell is heartbreaking," Johnston said, with a game against the Cook Islands up next.

"I've been a part of some great wins, but even in this loss we came on a mission to show the Kumuls are rising and that's definitely at the top for sure.

"We felt we were the better team."