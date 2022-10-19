Phoenix's Sasse has ban reduced for 'serious foul play'

Wellington Phoenix playmaker Yan Sasse has successfully downgraded his A-League Men suspension from three games to two.

Yan Sasse reacts after his red card. (Source: Photosport)

The Brazilian received a three-match suspension from the match review panel last week for committing "serious foul play" in Wellington's season opener against Adelaide United on October 9.

Sasse spent just 25 minutes on the pitch - the quickest dismissal of any debutant in Australian national league history - before seeing red for what was deemed a reckless lunge on Adelaide's Javi Lopez.

The minimum sanction for serious foul play is one match but the independent panel assessed the incident as severe enough to require an additional two weeks.

The Phoenix took the matter to Football Australia's disciplinary and ethics committee to appeal the additional two-week sanction imposed above the one game ban.

The committee convened on Tuesday evening and downgraded the ban to two weeks.

Sasse missed the weekend's draw with Central Coast and will serve the second match of his ban this Saturday against Newcastle.

He will be available for the Phoenix's match against Melbourne City next Sunday.

