'Person of interest' arrested after Oklahoma men killed, dismembered

A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida.

This booking photo shows 67-year-old Joe Kennedy.

This booking photo shows 67-year-old Joe Kennedy. (Source: Volusia County Jail via AP)

Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday (local time) in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

Prentice has described Kennedy as a "person of interest" in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Prentice declined to say Kennedy is a suspect, and he has not been charged in Oklahoma, but will be brought back to the state for questioning.

"The murder investigation is ongoing and investigators continue to follow leads every day," Prentice said in the statement.

Clockwise from top left: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens, all of Okmulgee

Clockwise from top left: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens, all of Okmulgee (Source: Okmulgee Police Department)

Kennedy was being held for grand theft of a motor vehicle in Florida, according to jail records that do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The dismembered bodies of the four men, who had been reported missing after disappearing October 9, were found Friday (local time) in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 about 65 kilometres south of Tulsa.

A witness told police of being invited to join the four to "hit a lick", Prentice said during a news conference, but said he did not know precisely what was meant by the phrase.

"That is common terminology for engaging in some type of criminal behaviour," Prentice said. "We do not know what they were planning or where they planned to do it."

Officials near the Deep Fork River where bodies were found in Okmulgee.

Officials near the Deep Fork River where bodies were found in Okmulgee. (Source: Associated Press)

Prentice said investigators searched a scrapyard owned by Kennedy and adjoining property owned by other people. The police chief said evidence of a "violent event" was found on the adjoining property, but did not elaborate.

An official cause of death has not been released, but all four men had gunshot wounds, and their bodies had been dismembered, according to the police chief.

Prentice has said Kennedy, before he disappeared late last week, was questioned about the four missing men but denied knowing them and that he has no reason to believe that the four men and Kennedy were acquainted.

Prentice, who did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment, also said authorities will seek to revoke a deferred 10-year prison sentence Kennedy received after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2012.

