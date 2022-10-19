No Auckland trains for whole long weekend - KiwiRail

Aucklanders will have no train services over Labour Weekend to allow KiwiRail unrestricted access to railway lines.

Trains in Auckland. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Buses will replace trains throughout the network from late evening on Friday through to Monday.

KiwiRail is urging motorists to take care at crossings as freight trains and rail vehicles will run on some sections of the network.

KiwiRail chief operating officer - capital projects, David Gordon, said patronage was lower over public holiday weekends so it would be an opportunity to get out onto the tracks for work that took time to complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Huge planning has gone into these three days of uninterrupted track access to ensure we make the most of every hour the network is closed for passengers."

Gordon said the government has invested more than $1.5 billion in Auckland rail projects, from extending electrification to Pukekohe, building new stations to support housing growth around Drury and several improvements on the Southern Line.

"It is challenging to get these transformative projects done on a live network with trains running day and night. We understand that halting trains will impact the city's train users and apologise for this."

While the cancellation of services would be disruptive, in the long-term the projects "will help maximise the benefits of the City Rail Link across Auckland and reduce carbon emissions in the city", he said.

"Passengers will enjoy better access to the network as well as faster, more frequent services. The improved network will also provide more resilient, faster freight services and support more Kiwi businesses putting their goods on rail."

Over Labour Weekend KiwiRail staff will be working at multiple locations including Waitematā (Britomart); Newmarket; Westfield and Wiri Junctions; between Papakura and Pukekohe and at Pukekohe Station.

City Rail Link works will continue at Maungawhau/Mt Eden; earthworks, tree-trimming and some non-native tree removal will also be done within the rail corridor from Quay Park (by the entrance to Ports of Auckland alongside Tamaki Drive).

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparatory work ahead of the Rail Network Rebuild, which was announced earlier this month, will also be carried out this weekend.

"This weekend is the start of a busy summer for us, with further network-wide closures planned for upcoming weekends, and an extended closure over the Christmas holiday period," Gordon said.

rnz.co.nz