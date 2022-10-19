'Focused' Silver Ferns chasing rare feat in Australia

If the Silver Ferns beat Australia in Melbourne tonight to retain the Constellation Cup, they will also achieve something they haven't done since 2006.

Peta Toeava chases the ball against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

It's that tough to get consecutive wins over their arch-rivals, that the last time the Silver Ferns had three wins in a row over Australia was 16 years ago.

They actually won four in a row over a period in 2005/2006. Adine Wilson was captain at the time, Dame Ruth Aitken the coach.

Silver Ferns' captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the fact it was so difficult to beat Australia back to back was a reflection of how close the rivalry was.

"Notoriously we've been the top two teams in the world so we're looking at some really high quality netball and they play such a hard man on game that it's very tiring wearing somebody for a full 60 minutes.

"You're not only just carrying your whole body weight as you're landing, you're also carrying somebody else's and everything is just heavily contested," Ekenasio said.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio lines up a shot against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

As a result of Covid, the last time Australia actually played a Test on home soil was against the Ferns in Perth nearly three year's ago, when Australia took out the Constellation Cup 2-all on goal percentage.

The only Silver Ferns from that series, who are back in Australia are Ekenasio, Phoenix Karaka, and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

Both venues have been sold out for the Melbourne and Gold Coast tests and Ekenasio said it would be like walking into a lion's den.

"They absolutely adore their team so I've got no doubt we'll be booed and they'll be loud and the stadiums are really big so we're just trying to prepare for that and when we're really honed into what we're doing in the game and we're really focused on that it's easier to block out the crowds as well."

New Zealand have a 2-nil lead in the series after a very successful home leg and have a golden opportunity to lift the Constellation Cup for just the third time since it was first contested in 2010.

Ekenasio believed it had worked in their favour that they hadn't played the Diamonds that much over the last couple of years.

"So they're not adjusting as quickly to our Kiwi style of play so we know it throws them so we're just trying to stay really true to the way that we play because we know that that throws them."

A highlight from the first two tests was the feeding of Peta Toeava into Grace Nweke.

But Toeava, Sulu Fitzpatrick, and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who got no game time, aren't in Australia.

They've been replaced by defender Elle Temu, and midcourters Maddy Gordon and Kimiora Poi, with coach Dame Noeline Taurua wanting to test more players out.

Ekenasio said whoever got the wing attack bib would do a great job.

"We have known for a long time that we will have new people coming in and I think in Maddy and Kimiora, they both bring a lot to the court as well.

"And somebody like Kimi she's really stood up against the Aussies in the past and been a real game changer for us and I definitely have a lot of faith and trust in Maddy and know her inside out as a wing attack as well too so I'm excited to see what both of them will bring to the court."

Ekenasio has been impressed with the way rookies like Kate Heffernan and Grace Nweke had played against Australia.

Whitney Souness looks to control the ball against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

"Kate, she's a workhorse out there as well and she carries such a high load but they're both just up for the challenge and we've seen Grace and her height and athleticism and what she brings.

"They're just young and pretty fearless and getting on with it so we definitely need those young girls in here who are really fearless because it just brings a real balance in the way that they approach the game as well."

Tonight's Test should tell Dame Noeline a lot about where the Silver Ferns are at.

The New Zealand coach said they had to approach the Australian leg like it was half-time and nil-all.

Dame Noeline has made minimal substitutions over the first Two tests but said it was just a matter of time before she would need to call on her bench.

"We've got a really strong bench and there will come a time where we will have to play our bench and they'll be ready and they're experienced too and you can't buy experience so we're really looking forward to that."

Shooters Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Maia Wilson have not seen any game time so far, while they sit behind the impressive shooting combination of Ekenasio and Nweke.

But Ekenasio echoed her coach's sentiments.

Dame Noeline Taurua reacts during the second Constellation Cup Test of 2022. (Source: Photosport)

"We've actually spoken about this as well too and I have a lot of faith in the girls who are sitting on the bench and ready to come on because in the past they've all actually proven that they can go out there and win games as well.

"So I believe we've got a heap of depth there too and if we do have to turn to it which I think we will that they'll be ready to go and I believe we've just got heaps of firepower there," Ekenasio said.

She said the Australian leg would be a great test for the Ferns.

"Hard to say exactly where we are at as a team because obviously we've got people coming in and we've just lost a couple of people as well too.

"We still want to be able to build while bringing these new people in so for us who have been there for the two tests before it's about how well can we bring them on board and get them up to speed straight away."

Nweke has stood up well against two of the toughest international defenders going, in Courtney Bruce and Sarah Klau.

"Between Bruce and Klau it's a very intense physical match, it's all the off the ball stuff, the whole 60 they're on you and they're putting that pressure on. But I've actually really enjoyed the challenge, I've been wanting to play against a really strong defensive unit like the two of them," Nweke said.

Grace Nweke controls the ball against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

The young shooter said she was better prepared mentally and physically to compete with them.

On the flip side Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich said containing Nweke would be crucial for them.

"When you've got a target like Grace at the back you can't afford to allow New Zealand easy access to the circle's edge because she's such a focal point and obviously Ameliaranne is a threat to post as well.

"To be a force against New Zealand you have to have collective team attack, team defence, as they are demonstrating at the moment," Marinkovich said.

Experienced defender Jo Weston has been called into the Diamonds as Sunday Aryang recovers from a minor calf strain.