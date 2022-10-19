Conviction quashed for man convicted of threatening to kill Ardern

Source: Radio New Zealand

A man convicted for threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had his conviction quashed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

Michael Cruickshank was sentenced to 12 months in prison in March.

But today the Court of Appeal found the jury was put in doubt of the relevance of Cruickshank's key defence: That he was so intoxicated he could not remember sending the threats and he had no intention of seeing them through.

The court ruled there had been a miscarriage.

There was also no order for a retrial and the Crown has not sought one.

Justice Simon France did not order a retrial for Cruickshank.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Family narrowly avoids head-on collision as van crosses centre line

2

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

3

First major bank hikes mortgage rates following inflation data

4

Nanogirl posts pic of 'perfect' newborn twins

5

'Door open' for National MP in conflict of interest case - Luxon

Latest Stories

Aussie cop dodges charges after travelling 230km/h on highway

Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

No Auckland trains for whole long weekend - KiwiRail

Terrorism laws to be expanded focusing on imprisoned individuals

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

Related Stories

Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

Gisborne community group combating gang violence

Police release photo of car sought in Lower Hutt homicide

Woman arrested for alleged theft at Auckland foodbank