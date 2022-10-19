Dramatic bodycam video shows police shooting drones in Kyiv

Ukrainian Patrol Police yesterday shared footage showing police officers shooting down drones in Kyiv.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, emergency workers were seen recovering a body from the rubble of a building on Tuesday after waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck the capital.

The strikes set buildings ablaze, sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes - a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months.

Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones, their blasts echoing across the city, sowed terror and frayed nerves.

One of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people, said the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Energy facilities were also among the targets.