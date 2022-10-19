Dramatic bodycam video shows police shooting drones in Kyiv

Source: Associated Press

Ukrainian Patrol Police yesterday shared footage showing police officers shooting down drones in Kyiv.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, emergency workers were seen recovering a body from the rubble of a building on Tuesday after waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck the capital.

The strikes set buildings ablaze, sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes - a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months.

Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones, their blasts echoing across the city, sowed terror and frayed nerves.

One of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people, said the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Energy facilities were also among the targets.

