Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 15

The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 15, including three people who died when they jumped from a nine-storey apartment building to escape a massive blaze.

One of the pilots, right, descends on a parachute. (Source: Kooperativ Telegram Channel via AP)

A Su-34 bomber came down yesterday NZT in the Sea of Azov port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, igniting a huge fire as tonnes of fuel exploded on impact.

After hours of combing through the charred debris, authorities said 14 people, including three children, were found dead.

Another 19 were hospitalised with injuries, and one of them died of severe burns at a local hospital, bringing the death toll to 15, said Anna Minkova, a vice governor of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debris from the warplane is seen seen on the damaged building in Yeysk. (Source: Associated Press)

Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.