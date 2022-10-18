Embattled MP Gaurav Sharma says he's resigned, triggering by-election

Independent MP Gaurav Sharma has announced his resignation from Parliament, triggering a by-election in his Hamilton West electorate.

Independent MP Gaurav Sharma. (Source: 1News)

In a lengthy Facebook post this afternoon, he said he intends to run as under a new centrist party "with focus on outcomes and action rather than on ideologies."

"I do want to send a message to the government that you can’t silence the voice of the common man," he said.

"You have tried to shut me up at every avenue but I will continue to fight and stand up – for myself, for my constituents and for people of this country."

Sharma had been expelled from Labour's caucus in August after raising allegations of bullying from within the party.

Labour has consistently denied this and said it was an employment matter coming from Sharma's office.

