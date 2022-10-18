'Chuffed' tradie finishes gruelling 4000km run across Australia

When Nedd Brockmann finished a 4000-kilometre run across Australia, he didn't look tired.

The 23-year-old grabbed the finish line banner and threw it in the air, pumping his fists to the roar of the gathered crowd in Sydney on Monday.

It was hardly the image of a man who has suffered blisters and maggots in his toes from running all the way from Perth to the NSW capital.

In 47 days, the electrician by trade has become the second-fastest person to run the width of Australia, covering an average 100km in 10 hours each day.

He fell short of the 40-day target but he says he doesn't care.

"I'm just chuffed," Brockmann said.

The runner embarked on the speed and distance challenge, while also aiming to raise $1 million to help increase awareness of homelessness.

By the time he finished the cross-nation pursuit, he'd raised $1.5 million.

"It is unbelievable. I'm bloody speechless," Brockmann said.

The NSW country boy could not believe the number of homeless people in Sydney, and used his passion for running to shine a light on the issue.

"Very quickly after day one, I realised it was much more than breaking the record," he said.

"It was more about showing up and showing that people can do a whole lot more with their life."

His mum Kylie never doubted her son's goal.

"When he says he'll do something then that's what he does," she told AAP.

"If he says he's going to do it, then you better buckle in.

"He's never not been himself. He is authentically himself."

Brockmann's run was documented on his Instagram account with videos and photos of him crying and laughing at various stages along the route, and running in the pouring rain.

After crossing the finish line he cried while hugging his parents, before doing a shoey (drinking from his shoe) at the crowd's behest.

When asked what he's going to do next, Brockmann said: "Obviously, no running."