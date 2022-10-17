Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in occupied Donetsk

Pro-Kremlin officials have blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists as Russia's war nears the eight-month mark.

Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building in Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, wounding six people.

The attacks on both sides came as Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine's armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive.

Last week, in retaliation, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest coordinated air and missile raids on Ukraine's key infrastructure since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The municipal mayor's building in separatist-controlled Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Plumes of smoke swirled around the building, which had rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling. Cars nearby were burned out.

A firefighter works at the site of the burning after shelling in Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Kyiv didn't immediately claim responsibility or comment on the attack.

Kremlin-backed separatist authorities have previously accused Ukraine of numerous strikes on infrastructure and residential targets in the occupied regions, often employing the US-supplied long-range HIMARS rockets, without providing corroborating information.

Separately, authorities in Kyiv reported that at least six people were wounded in the latest attack on Nikopol, across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest. The strikes damaged power lines, gas pipelines, and a raft of civilian businesses and residential buildings, they said.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of firing at and around the plant, which is run by its pre-occupation Ukrainian staff under Russian oversight.

The region of Zaporizhzhia is one of four that Moscow illegally annexed last month, despite the fact that some 20% of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian military control.

In western Russia, along the border with Ukraine, Russian officials said their air defences shot down "a minimum" of 16 Ukrainian missiles in the Belgorod region, Russia's Ria Novosti reported. The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said four people were wounded.

Two armed servicemen walk at the site of a damaged administrative building after shelling in Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian authorities in border regions have repeatedly accused Kyiv of firing at their territory, and claimed that civilians were being wounded. Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for the alleged attacks or commented.

Russia has long used Belgorod as a staging ground for shelling and missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, Russia opened an investigation into a shooting in the Belgorod region on Saturday (local time) in which two men from a former Soviet republic who were training at a Russian military firing range killed 11 and wounded 15 during target practice, before being slain themselves. The Russian Defence Ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.