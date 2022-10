Defeated Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks is seeking a recount after losing to 23-year-old Ben Bell by just eight votes.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks. (Source: Gore District Council)

Hicks announced his decision this afternoon.

Bell held a narrow lead since the preliminary results were announced on October 9 and his win was confirmed last Thursday.

The final tally was 2371 votes for Bell and 2363 votes for Hicks.

The win made Bell reportedly the youngest mayor in the country's history.

Hicks had held the mayoral chains for 18 years.

