Moto2 rider breaks leg after being driven over in horror crash

Spain's Alex Rins has won the second-closest MotoGP race in history after local favourite Jack Miller crashed out of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Suzuki rider pinched the lead from Italian star Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap to prevail in a classic race in front of the biggest crowd at Phillip Island since Casey Stoner won the last of his six-straight Australian title in 2012.

The thrilling climax resulted in the second-closest MotoGP top-10 on record.

Rins pipped his resurgent countryman, legendary six-time world champion Marc Marquez, to take the fourth win of his career, with Bagnaia in third.

Meanwhile, Spain's Alonso Lopez claimed a dramatic Moto2 race that ended with several riders requiring medical attention after crashing out.

Jorge Navarro lay injured on the side of the track for the duration of two laps after being struck by Italian Simone Corsi. He suffered a broken leg.

The race continued despite calls for it to be red-flagged. Officials later said Corsi and Navarro were taken to the medical centre for assessment.