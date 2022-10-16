Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday (US time) in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul.

Mel Gibson. (Source: Associated Press)

Gibson's testimony raises the prospect of two of Hollywood's once most powerful men, who have undergone public downfalls, facing each other in court.

The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Judge Lisa Lench ruled that Gibson can testify in support of his masseuse and friend, who will be known as Jane Doe #3.

Weinstein is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint against the woman, one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts in the trial against the 70-year-old.

Prosecutors said that after getting a massage from the woman at a California hotel in Beverly Hills in May of 2010, a naked Weinstein followed her into the bathroom and masturbated. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denied any non-consensual sexual activity.

Weinstein's attorneys argued against allowing Gibson to testify, saying that what he learned from the woman while getting a massage from her does not constitute a fresh complaint.

A fresh complaint under California law allows the introduction of evidence of sexual assault or another crime if the victim reported it relatively promptly.

Judge Lench said Gibson's testimony will depend on how the accuser describes the exchange with him.

Weinstein's attorney Mark Werksman then argued that if Gibson does take the stand, the defence should be allowed to cross-examine him about widely publicized antisemitic remarks Gibson made during an arrest in 2006, and about racist statements to a girlfriend that were recorded and publicized in 2010.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court in New York, 2020. (Source: Associated Press)

Lench said a wider discussion of Gibson's racism was not relevant to the trial.

Werksman argued that Gibson had such a bias both because Weinstein is Jewish and because Weinstein published a book that criticized the depiction of Jews in the Gibson-directed 2004 film, “The Passion of the Christ.”

“Any evidence of Mr Gibson’s racism or antisemitism would give rise to a bias against my client, who challenged him," Werksman said.

The defence also argued that Gibson was trying to whitewash his image by focusing on Weinstein's wrongdoing and asserting himself as a champion of the #MeToo movement.

The prosecution argued that Gibson had made no such suggestions about himself and that at the time of the conversation with his masseuse he said he was discussing getting into a business deal with Weinstein, showing there was no such bias.

Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez called Gibson's past comments “despicable,” but said they had no relevance to the trial.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York. The state's highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in that case.

The judge and attorneys will return to the jury selection process on Monday morning, and opening statements are expected to begin on October 24.