Lower Hutt homicide victim was a 'career criminal'

The man who died after a serious assault on Friday was a "career criminal" who was convicted for beating an elderly man earlier this year.

Police in Lower Hutt named the victim of Friday's assault in Lower Hutt as Craig McKelvie, 52.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said McKelvie was found seriously injured at an address on Mason Street in Moera after police were called at about 10pm. He died in hospital.

In April, McKelvie was sentenced to three months of home detention on charges of assault with intent to injure, and menace, after drenching a man with petrol and hitting him with a hammer, Open Justice reported in the NZ Herald.

The elderly man admitted to investigators that he had put a hit out on McKelvie to have him injured, and claimed McKelvie owed him $30,000.

Judge Bruce Davidson said the victim had asked the third party to assault or seriously hurt McKelvie, but that had not been carried out, Open Justice reported.

Davidson said McKelvie's "career" of crime spanned the 1980s to 2021. However, he also said there was a clear link between the path Mckelvie had taken and the early abuse he had suffered in state care from those in charge of a boy's home.

