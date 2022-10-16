Lower Hutt homicide victim was a 'career criminal'

Source: Radio New Zealand

The man who died after a serious assault on Friday was a "career criminal" who was convicted for beating an elderly man earlier this year.

A woman in prison (file picture).

A woman in prison (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police in Lower Hutt named the victim of Friday's assault in Lower Hutt as Craig McKelvie, 52.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said McKelvie was found seriously injured at an address on Mason Street in Moera after police were called at about 10pm. He died in hospital.

In April, McKelvie was sentenced to three months of home detention on charges of assault with intent to injure, and menace, after drenching a man with petrol and hitting him with a hammer, Open Justice reported in the NZ Herald.

The elderly man admitted to investigators that he had put a hit out on McKelvie to have him injured, and claimed McKelvie owed him $30,000.

Read More

Judge Bruce Davidson said the victim had asked the third party to assault or seriously hurt McKelvie, but that had not been carried out, Open Justice reported.

Davidson said McKelvie's "career" of crime spanned the 1980s to 2021. However, he also said there was a clear link between the path Mckelvie had taken and the early abuse he had suffered in state care from those in charge of a boy's home.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Diesel price soars past petrol 'just the beginning', experts warn

2

Stunning knockout victory puts David Nyika on world stage

3

Rocket Lab could be used to weaponise space - Green Party

4

Man who died after serious assault in Lower Hutt named

5

Epidemiologist calls for return to Covid alert level system

Latest Stories

Lower Hutt homicide victim was a 'career criminal'

Black Ferns put 10 tries past Wales, but big questions remain

Phoenix score late equaliser to share points with Mariners

Black Ferns book RWC quarter-final spot with big win over Wales

US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police

Related Stories

Mongrel Mob members arrested in Invercargill gang bust

Offenders attempting to escape electronic bail on the rise

Man dies following Dunedin stabbing