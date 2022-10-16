Haney takes all the belts as Kambosos Jr falls short again

Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after defeating George Kambosos Jr in an exciting rematch in Melbourne.

American Devin Haney shows off the fruits of his labour following his comprehensive points victory over George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne. (Source: Associated Press)

Haney scored another unanimous points decision to deny the home challenger the the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF titles at Rod Laver Arena.

Kambosos had been bidding to become the first Australian boxer to unify a division in the 18-year four-belt era.

But Haney delivered another masterclass to extend his unbeaten record to 29 wins from 29 fights today.

And while the outcome was the same as their first stoush in June, the manner of Haney's victory was vastly different.

Controversially omitted from the sport's top 10 pound-for-pound rankings, the defensive genius showcased his attacking prowess to batter Kambosos almost into submission.

"I knew that he was looking for the jab so we wanted to show some other tools in our arsenal. I felt like the right hand won me the fight tonight," Haney said.

"I came in and I showed him my right hand. I showed how versatile I am. I came to Australia not once but twice ... I definitely deserve to be on the pound-for-pound rankings.

"I should definitely be on the pound-for-pound rankings in the first place."

After winning his first 20 professional fights and becoming a unified world champion himself, Kambosos's career is now seemingly in tatters after successive defeats.

But the 29-year-old defiantly vowed to plough on.

George Kambosos lands a powerful right hand against Devin Haney in their lightweight title fight. (Source: Associated Press)

"I'll be back. It's not the end," Kambosos said.

"He's a great fighter, and for me to have the guts to go again with him, he gave me a good boxing lesson the first time that I came here.

"I gave it my all, had a great preparation. You know, he's slick, man. He's a good boxer. He's slick. It is what it is. I tried my heart out tonight.

"This guy's gonna be here for a long time.

"I hope you guys don't forget 'Ferocious' Kambosos. This isn't the end. I'll be back."

Kambosos promised more urgency in the return bout and stole the opening round with a late flurry of explosive blows that had the crowd on their feet.

There was a big swing and a miss from Haney in round two as the home hope landed another round of body blows early.

But the American hit back with a heavy right as both combatants attacked with infinitely more desperation than in their first somewhat dull defensive contest four months ago.

Using his potent right, Haney began to gain the upper hand in round three before Kambosos almost dropped the American with a big left to the head.

Needing to find something, Kambosos opened up Haney in round eight to once again bring the home fans into play.

Also bleeding from a head cut, a courageous Kambosos did well to stay on his feet after copping a pounding in round 10.

He kept his record of never being stopped but the result was never in doubt, with the three judges awarding Haney the bout 119-109, 118-10 and 118-110.

"He's a warrior," Haney said.

"I take my hat to George Kambosos and to the Australian fans."