England pile on 60 against sorry Samoa in RLWC opener

The Rugby League World Cup has kicked off with a disastrous damp squib of an opening ceremony giving way to dazzling pyrotechnics from England in their extraordinary 60-6 trouncing of a woefully misfiring Samoa.

England celebrate a try against Samoa. (Source: Associated Press)

Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young turned instant hero on his Test debut with his two superb first-half tries on Saturday (Sunday morning AEDT) kick-starting a 10-try win over the star-studded Samoans who looked as hopelessly underdone as coach Matt Parish had feared.

The tournament had begun in front of 43,199 fans at Newcastle's St James' Park enduring a calamitous pre-match ceremony, ruined by a failure of the public address system as kick-off in the curtain-raiser then had to be delayed by 10 minutes.

But while RLWC organisers ended up apologising for the fiasco, it was the Samoan team who ended up looking just as confused and dishevelled, while also facing a crisis with potential tournament-ending injuries for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Tyrone May.

What had been billed as a too-close-to-call affair ended up a major embarrassment for some of the Samoan cream of the NRL as, charged with getting the big show on the road, Shaun Wane's England made a nonsense of the idea that they might be underdogs in the game.

"We won't get carried way, it's not the English way," Wane said.

"We have to get better and we will.

"I know nobody gave us a chance but we knew what we could do. We enjoyed all that negativity to be honest."

Jack Welsby, Young twice, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Elliott Whitehead twice, Tommy Makinson, George Williams and Tom Burgess all crossed the whitewash.

The excellence of Brisbane's Farnworth and Canberra's Whitehead summed up the influence of England's powerful NRL contingent, with man of the match Victor Radley perhaps most immense.

"I'm not sure how i got the man of the match - I'm a bit embarrassed but I'm really stoked, this was really enjoyable," said Australian-born Radley.

"I didn't feel like an underdog myself, I didn't read any media or anything like that, I didn't think we were the underdogs - and I think we showed it."

In truth, the Samoans' ferocious pre-match rendition of their Manu Siva Tau, their traditional war dance taken right up to their opposition's eyelines, was about as threatening as they got.

Even with their powerful grand final-laden crew, they were rusty, ill-disciplined and guilty of countless handling errors, only managing to breach the England line through a first-half interception from Izack Tago.

Joseph Sua'ali'i's threatening runs were peppered with him dropping the ball while Anthony Milford took a second-half trip to the sin-bin for a late hit on England captain Sam Tomkins just after the hour, and they suffered at least a hat-trick of injury setbacks.

But England have a new cult hero in Young, who took his magic from Newcastle, NSW back to Newcastle-upon-Tyne as his two tries in five minutes in the middle of the first half proved crucial.

Both were set up by cut-out passes from the excellent Welsby who'd already gone over himself - and Young's first was a particular dazzler as he cut inside off the right wing, left Sua'ali'i floundering and raced over.

After Milford's sin-binning, the already weary-looking Samoans' spirit just collapsed, with even Whitehead bullocking over as England scored six times in the last quarter, with Makinson completing a fruitful afternoon with 24 points from 10 successful kicks and a try.