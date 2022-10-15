Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today he expects his mobilisation of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.

Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

Putin — facing domestic discontent and military setbacks in a neighbouring country armed with increasingly advanced Western weapons — also told reporters he does not regret starting the conflict and “did not set out to destroy Ukraine” when he ordered Russian troops to invade nearly eight months ago.

“What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly,” he said after attending a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan's capital. “But we would have had all this a little later, only under worse conditions for us, that’s all. So my actions are correct and timely.”

Russia's difficulties in achieving its war aims have become apparent in one of the four Ukrainian regions Putin illegally claimed as Russian territory last month. Anticipating an advance by Ukrainian forces, Moscow-installed authorities in the Kherson region urged residents to flee Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even some of Putin’s own supporters have criticised the Kremlin’s handling of the war and mobilisation, increasing pressure on him to do more to turn the tide in Russia’s favour.

In his comments on the army mobilisation, Putin said the action he ordered last month had registered 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defence Ministry set as an initial goal. A total of 33,000 of them have joined military units, and 16,000 are deployed for combat, he said.

Putin ordered the call-up to bolster the fight along a 1100 kilometre front line where Ukrainian counteroffensives have inflicted blows to Moscow’s military prestige. The mobilisation was troubled from the start, with confusion about who was eligible for the draft in a country where almost all men under age 65 are registered as reservists.

Opposition to the order was so strong that tens of thousands of men left Russia, and others protested in the streets. Critics were sceptical that the draft would end in two weeks. They predicted only a pause to allow enlistment offices to process regular conscripts during Russia’s annual fall draft for men aged 18-27, which was postponed from October 1 to November 1.

“Do not believe Putin about ‘two weeks’. Mobilisation can only be cancelled by his decree. No decree - no cancellation,” Vyacheslav Gimadi, an attorney for imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote on Facebook.

Asked about the possibility of an expanded mobilisation, the Russian president said the Defence Ministry had not asked him to authorise one.

“Nothing further is planned,” Putin said, adding, ”In the foreseeable future, I don’t see any need.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin and other officials stated in September the mobilisation would affect some 300,000 people, but his enabling decree did not cite a specific number. Russian media reports have suggested it could be as high as 1.2 million.

Putin had also said only those with combat or service experience would be drafted. He later admitted military officials had made mistakes, such as enlisting reservists without the relevant background. Men who received minimal training decades ago were drafted in droves.

Ukraine flag hung up by Northland residents, pictured in March 2022. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Reports also have surfaced that some recruits were sent to the front lines in Ukraine with little preparation and inadequate equipment. Several mobilised reservists were reported to have died in combat in Ukraine this week, just days after they were drafted.

Putin responded to the criticism today, saying all activated recruits should receive adequate training and that he would assign Russia’s Security Council “to conduct an inspection of how mobilised citizens are being trained”.

The battlefield momentum has shifted toward Ukraine as its military recaptures cities, towns and villages that Russia took early in the war. After being occupied Kherson's worried Kremlin-backed leaders asked civilians to evacuate to ensure their safety and to give Russian troops more manoeuvrability, Moscow offered free accommodations.

Russia has characterised the movement of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-controlled territory as voluntary, but in many cases, they aren't allowed to travel to Ukrainian-held territory, and reports have surfaced that some were forcibly deported to “filtration camps” with harsh conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Associated Press investigation found that Russian officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children — some orphaned, others living with foster families or in institutions — to be raised as Russian.

Ukrainian forces reported retaking 75 populated places in northern Kherson in the last month, according to Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. A similar campaign in eastern Ukraine resulted in most of the Kharkiv region returning to Ukrainian control, as well as parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the ministry said.