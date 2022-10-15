Maguire: Manu can become best fullback in the world at RLWC

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has challenged Joey Manu to announce himself as the best fullback in the game after naming the Sydney Roosters centre in the Kiwis' No.1 jersey.

Joseph Manu, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Moses Leota (Source: Photosport)

Maguire is not taking things lightly for the Kiwis' opening Rugby League World Cup fixture against Lebanon on Sunday (Monday AEDT), naming a near full-strength team for the game in Warrington.

Maguire's most eye-catching selection is that of Warriors-bound Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad at left centre ahead of Sebastian Kris and Marata Niukore.

The uncertainty in the centres is as a result of Manu being anointed the Kiwis' successor to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback.

Manu has been stuck behind James Tedesco waiting for a shot at fullback at club level but now has the chance to establish himself as a bonafide No.1 on the international stage.

"In my mind at the moment, he (Manu) is a fullback," Maguire said.

"I'd like to see him become the best fullback in the tournament.

"That would be something nice for Joey to be able to achieve."

Maguire has every player at his disposal bar Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (suspension) for the game against the Lebanese.

Penrith duo Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris are picked in a forward pack which contains Parramatta's Isaiah Papali'i and in-form Canberra prop Joe Tapine.

Joe Tapine from the Canberra Raiders is looking forward to returning to play in New Zealand. (Source: Getty)

Maguire acknowledged his side was being touted as a candidate to win the tournament but says he's still figuring out the best make-up of his backline.

Peta Hiku will play right centre but the selection of Nicoll-Klokstad on the other side is no sure thing as the tournament progresses.

Nicoll-Klokstad spent the final months of his Canberra career in reserve grade but has previously filled in for the Kiwis at centre.

"I've obviously got a couple of games there to see how the boys perform," Maguire said.

"Charnze has impressed in training.

"I've been talking to Charnze right throughout the season, and albeit he's been playing fullback, he did a fantastic job for us in the Test match a couple of years ago."

In a sign of how strong this Kiwis side is, utility Kieran Foran is the only member of the 17-man squad who didn't play finals.

And Maguire hinted the veteran playmaker wouldn't simply act as cover to halves duo Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown, who is vying with winger Jordan Rapana to take the goalkicking duties.

"Kieran can obviously play in the halves and as a No.9 to give Brandon a spell," Maguire said.

"You might even see him in the middle of the park at some stage playing a different style when we want to."

Kiwis vs Lebanon, Monday October 17, 7:30am, Warrington

Kiwis: 1. Joey Manu, 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Joe Tapine.

Interchange: 14. Kieran Foran, 15. Moses Leota, 16. Nelson Asofa Solomona, 17. Briton Nikora.

Reserves: 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Marata Niukore.