Explainer: What China's 20th party congress means for Xi Jinping

China’s leader Xi Jinping is on the cusp of securing a precedent-breaking third term in power, when the Communist Party Congress gets underway in Beijing tomorrow.

It will cement him as China’s most powerful leader since communist party founder Mao Zedong, who ruled for nearly 30 years.

President Xi, who is 69, has already served two five-year terms and could now potentially rule for life.

He’s paved his way for re-selection by not naming a successor, purging potential rivals through an anti-corruption drive and scrapping the two term presidential limit.

A third term breaks the pattern set by his two predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, who stood down after 10 years each.

The director of the New Zealand Contemporary China Research Centre, Jason Young, said it’s a departure from the system of collective leadership, which was designed to bring stability and peaceful transition after the chaos of Mao’s rule.

But China’s ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong denied collective leadership had been abandoned and said there’s “consensus building”.

"He's widely seen as the best leader to steer the country through some of the possible rough patches ahead,” said Wang.

'He knows best'

Xi Jinping has led an increasingly authoritarian, rigid and assertive country, cracking down on democracy in Hong Kong, carrying out military drills around Taiwan and committing human rights abuses against Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, according to the UN.

“The key thing he has done is to try to unify the party and China around a very narrow vision of what China is, which is incredibly problematic from the perspective of a more diverse pluralistic society,” said Young.

He said dissent is not tolerated under Xi’s vision. “He knows best of what China should be".

But ambassador Wang rejected the idea China has been aggressive.

“We have tried our best to develop friendly cooperative relations with other countries in this world, and we have supported multilateralism and international cooperation to address some on the common challenges,” said Wang.

What is the Communist Party Congress?

Held once every five years, the party congress decides the general secretary and who’s in the next core leadership to run China until 2027.

Around 2300 delegates meet behind the closed doors of the Great Hall in Beijing will choose 200 people to form the central committee, which then elects the Politburo standing committee and the party leader.

Currently, just seven men make up the standing committee, including President Xi. A woman has never made it into the inner circle.

Young said the make-up of the committee will be telling.

“Will that be all of the people very loyal to Xi or will it be a selection of people loyal to Xi and other different factions in the party,” said Young.

Accumulation of power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, front row centre, stands with his cadres during the Communist song at the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. (Source: Associated Press)

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi has accumulated considerable power. He’s tightened control over the military, state media and in 2018 his political ideology “Xi Jinping Thought” was enshrined in the constitution and is now taught in schools.

As well as being general secretary, President and head of the military, Xi has put himself in charge of economics, propaganda and other major functions.

A New Zealand businessman based in China for 40 years, David Mahon said Xi had performed well domestically, although some people think he was heavy-handed in Xinjiang and he’s being blamed for the economic slowdown due to his strict zero-Covid policy.

“With the people in general, Xi is probably the most popular leader since Mao,” said Mahon.

But he said that’s not the case within the upper echelons of power.

“He's not so popular because his power is considerable and it means their power is less.”

What a third term of Xi means for New Zealand

New Zealand has raised concerns over China’s actions in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Young said a third term of Xi would likely raise more challenges for New Zealand if China continues in the same direction, and there could be a further cooling of the relationship.

He said New Zealand needs to engage with China from a position of knowledge.

“It could be challenging but it would be even more challenging if we're dealing with a large and important country without fully understanding it,” said Young.

Cushla Norman’s trip to Taiwan has been funded by the Asia New Zealand Foundation.