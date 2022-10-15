Auckland rail line set for week-long maintenance shutdown

Source: Radio New Zealand

KiwiRail is partially closing Auckland's Western Line for a week from tomorrow for urgent maintenance work.

Auckland Transport said the Western Line will close between Avondale and Swanson due to subsidence and slip issues.

KiwiRail staff working on a routine inspection of the Western Line on Monday first discovered the subsidence issue when they found movement in an overhead electric pole.

Trains will be replaced by buses during this time. Details on bus times can be found on the Auckland transport site.

