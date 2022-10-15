Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

Source: Associated Press

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies and crime-solving psychologist on the TV series Cracker, has died. He was 72.

Robbie Coltrane. (Source: Associated Press)

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died on Saturday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series Cracker, for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running. He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbour a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries National Treasure.

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

