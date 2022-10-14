Victoria Beckham explains why she removed tattoo of David's initials

Source: Bang Showbiz

Victoria Beckham says she removed her tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials as it wasn’t “delicate”.

Victoria Beckham. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The former Spice Girl, 48, sparked a raft of rumours about why she had it removed when fans noticed the wrist inking was missing, but she denied it was a sign she was leaving her ex-footballer partner.

Victoria told the Today show on Friday: “I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that.

“The media started to speculate, ‘was I leaving my husband?’ No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Victoria, who shares children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, with David, 47, also addressed rumours of a rift between her and Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz.

She said: “It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy, means so much.”

When asked what lessons she hopes her son and model Nicola, 27, take from her marriage to David, Victoria replied: “I think it’s about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open. You can never really offer advice, the kids have to figure it out themselves but you have to be there.”

