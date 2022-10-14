Two dead, at least 10 injured in Serbia footbridge collapse

Source: Associated Press

Two women died and at least 10 people were injured on Thursday (local time) after a suspension footbridge collapsed into a river in central Serbia, according to local media reports.

The accident happened in the town of Ovcar Banja when a bus reportedly carrying visitors from Bosnia stopped for a break near the bridge over a local river.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Cacak, where a medic confirmed the deaths, according to the country's state RTS television network.

The women died after getting entangled in the bridge ropes.

Survivor Zlatokosa Palangetic described the moment when the bridge began to collapse.

"Suddenly, the bridge supporters began to crack and separate. I don't know what crossed my mind at that point.

"I thought that was the end, that I would suffocate."

She said she was able to reach the river bank by swimming.

The collapse was probably due to the bridge becoming overladen, local media reported.

