Police officer among multiple dead in US shooting

One police officer and "four or five other people" are dead after a shooting in a North Carolina neighbourhood today.

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh. (Source: Associated Press)

According to ABC 11 the shooting suspect is a white teenage male.

WRAL News gave an update, around 1.15pm NZ time, which said the shooter is now in police custody.

This was later confirmed by an official local councilTwitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attention Knightdale residents:

We have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the active shooter in eastern Raleigh, and we can now inform you that the suspect has been captured. There is no longer any threat to the public.

Posted Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm. — Knightdale, NC (@KdaleNC) October 14, 2022

Police are due to give a media conference shortly.

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted as the shooting unfolded earlier.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighbourhoods to stay in their homes.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening (local time) at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.