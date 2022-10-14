North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

North Korea early today launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.

A TV screen shows file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul. (Source: Associated Press)

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North's capital region about 6am NZT. It said South Korea boosted its surveillance posture and maintains military readiness in close coordination with the US.

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile flew on an "irregular" trajectory - a possible reference to describe the North's highly manoeuvrable KN-23 weapon modelled on Russia's Iskander missile.

"Whatever the intentions are, North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches are absolutely impermissible and we cannot overlook its substantial advancement of missile technology," Hamada said. "North Korea's series of actions pose threats to Japan, as well as the region and the international community, and are absolutely intolerable."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the missile travelled as far as 650km at the maximum altitude of 50km before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement the North Korean launch didn't pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies, adding that the US commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan remain "ironclad".

It was the latest in a series of missile launches by North Korea in recent weeks.

North Korea said the weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Seoul and Washington for staging "dangerous" joint naval exercises involving a US aircraft carrier.

Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

Today's launch was the North's second since its announcement on the simulation of nuclear strikes.

North Korea previously said that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-launches of long-range cruise missiles that he said successfully demonstrated his military's expanding nuclear strike capabilities. After the tests, Kim praised the readiness of his nuclear forces, which he said were fully prepared for "actual war to bring enemies under their control at a blow" with various weapons systems that are "mobile, precise and powerful". He also vowed to expand the operational realm of his nuclear armed forces, according to KCNA.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said in a statement that North Korea had flown warplanes, presumably 10 aircraft, near the rivals' border late Thursday and early today, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

The North Korean planes flew as close as 12km north of the inter-Korean border. South Korea responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea's military accused South Korea of carrying out artillery fire for about 10 hours near the border. It didn't say whether the artillery fire was an exercise or firing at North Korea. The North Korean military said it took unspecified "strong military countermeasures" in response.

"The (North) Korean People's Army sends a stern warning to the South Korean military inciting military tension in the front-line area with reckless action," an unidentified spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The public affairs office at the South Korean Defence Ministry said it has no immediate comment.