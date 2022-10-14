January 6 Capitol riots committee subpoenas Trump to testify

The US House January 6 committee has taken the extraordinary action of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, as it issued a stark warning in its final public hearing before the midterm election: The future of the nation's democracy is at stake.

A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed at the hearing. (Source: Associated Press)

The panel's October hearing, just weeks ahead of the midterm election, focused on Trump's state of mind on January 6, 2021 as he egged on his supporters with false claims of election fraud, pushed to accompany them to the Capitol while lawmakers were counting the votes, and then did nothing for hours as the mob violently breached the building.

The committee is set to shut down at the beginning of next year, and was making its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December.

"We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion," said Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chairwoman and one of two Republicans on the nine-member committee. "And every American is entitled to those answers. So we can act now to protect our republic."

The subpoena for Trump is a major escalation in the probe. After signalling for months that they may leave the former president alone, the unanimous 9-0 vote "for relevant documents and testimony, under oath" was definitive.

The committee had long debated whether to seek testimony from or subpoena Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. Neither has spoken directly to the committee. While Trump has been hostile to the probe both in court and in public, Pence's lawyers had engaged with the panel for several months with no clear resolution.

Still, several of Pence's closest aides have complied with the investigation, with several of them providing great detail about his movements and state of mind as he resisted Trump's pleas to somehow object to the certification of electoral votes that day and try to overturn their defeat.

In contrast, the committee showed several clips of Trump allies refusing to answer questions before the panel.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, said the committee was "able to nail down every salient detail in pretty much every element of the offense" except for certain details about what Trump was doing and saying as the insurrection unfolded.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney speaks at the hearing. (Source: Associated Press)

The committee has obtained more than 1.5 million pages of documents from the Secret Service in recent weeks. They revealed some of that information in the hearing, including an email from within the agency on December 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump's team had brought against the election results.

"Just fyi. POTUS is p****d" - breaking news - Supreme Court denied his law suit. He is livid now," one anonymous Secret Service email said.

Other emails showed that the agency had ample warnings of violence in the weeks and days ahead of the insurrection.

An alert received by the agency on December 24 said multiple online users were targeting members of Congress and "instructing others to march into the chambers", said California Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democratic member of the panel.

The committee showed pre-recorded interviews with Cabinet members, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Labour Secretary Eugene Scalia and Attorney General William Barr, who said they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump's efforts to remain in power.

At the same time, Trump continued to push the false claims of fraud to his millions of supporters.

"President Trump knew the truth. He heard what all his experts and senior staff was telling him," said Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the committee's other Republican. "His intent was plain: ignore the rule of law and stay in power."

Insurrectionists loyal to Trump breached the Capitol on January 6 last year. (Source: Associated Press)

The committee, having conducted more than 1500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump's activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.

It has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the January 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.

Under committee rules, the January 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.

House Republicans are expected to drop the January 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.

At least five people died in the January 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump's supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden's election.

More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.

Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.