Son's brace helps Spurs take control of Champions League group

Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham came from behind and then survived a late scare to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League this morning.

Harry Kane also scored to help Tottenham move atop Group D — one point clear of both Marseille and Sporting Lisbon — with two rounds remaining.

But the England captain's penalty miss in stoppage time added to a frantic finale.

“We could have scored many, many goals,” manager Antonio Conte said. "Instead, until the end we suffer. For sure, we have to try to learn about this situation and understand the game is never ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But an important win for us. We started in a difficult way but a good reaction, we scored three goals, we had many chances to improve — good saves from their goalkeeper — and in the end we’re leading our group."

Victory against Sporting in Tottenham's next match will secure qualification to the round of 16.

Frankfurt took a 14th minute lead after poor defending from Eric Dier saw the England international mis-control in his own box. Jesper Lindstrom pounced to steal possession and Daichi Kamada put the ball into an empty net.

Son equalized for the home team six minutes later — slotting in after Kane’s decisive pass.

Son Hueng-min celebrates after scoring for Tottenham. (Source: Associated Press)

Then it was Kane’s turn to get on the score sheet after being fouled by Kristijan Jakic in the box. He duly converted in the 28th minute — scoring his 21st goal in 28 Champions League appearances.

Spurs looked to have the game sealed nine minutes before halftime when Son struck his second.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Korean lashed an unstoppable first-time volley into the roof of the net after being picked out by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He might have recorded a hat trick before the break but was twice denied by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The German team’s hopes looked even bleaker just before the hour mark when it was reduced to 10 men. Tuta was sent off for two yellow card offenses in the space of three minutes for fouls on Son.

But if the home crowd expected Spurs to extend its lead, it didn’t happen.

Instead, Faride Alidou headed home Mario Gotze’s 87th minute corner to set up a nervy finish before Kane fired a stoppage time penalty over the bar, which would have provided a more comfortable margin of victory.