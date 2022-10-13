Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle called a woman shopping at a grocery store when her mental health was in a "dire state."

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

The 41-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 - moved to LA in 2020 with her husband after stepping down from royal duties and revealed that the Duke of Sussex had given her the phone number of a woman who he thought could help her when her mental health was at its "worst."

She said: "I mean I think, at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman.

"She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’and I’m introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just [confused]. Who is this?’ [I was saying] I need help and she could hear the dire state that I was in."

The former Suits actress - who has children Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lili with Harry -went on to urge listeners to be "really honest" about their feelings and reminded them that it is "important" to ask for help when they need it.

Speaking on her Archetypes podcast on Spotify this week, she added: "But I think it's important for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, or to ask for it."