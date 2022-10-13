Kirsty Bentley murder: Police following 10 lines of inquiry

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police investigating the killing of Ashburton teenager Kirsty Bentley are following 10 lines of inquiry.

Kirsty Bentley.

Kirsty Bentley.

A $100,000 reward for information relating to the 1998 homicide was offered in July, with police receiving more than 80 pieces of information from the public.

The 15-year-old had been out walking her dog in Ashburton on New Years' Eve 1998, and never came home.

The dog and her underwear were discovered the next day, but Bentley's body was not found for another 18 days - partially buried 60 kilometres away, near the Rakaia Gorge.

In a statement, detective inspector Greg Murton said about 10 leads had been prioritised for follow up.

Read More

"This information has now been collated and prioritised," Murton said. "Of these, approximately 10 have been prioritised for follow up, with another 40-plus pieces of information requiring additional enquiries, and about 14 requiring no further action."

The reward will remain on offer for six months.

Police have indicated prosecution may be considered for any accomplices.

"Our team remains committed to identifying the person or persons responsible for Kirsty's death to account and finding answers for her family," Murton said.

"We continue to urge anyone with information to contact police."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

2

Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

3

Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

4

New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

5

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

Latest Stories

Calls for better access to TV for the blind

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

Cricket Australia considering lifting Warner's leadership ban

New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

Related Stories

'Balance' needed after unlawful police photography findings - experts

Christchurch businesses dismayed over 'do not feed' homeless warning

Michael Hill demos new security after 40 incidents this year

Person charged with arson over Wairarapa fires