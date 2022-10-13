Death penalty sought for woman who killed mum-to-be for baby

Source: Associated Press

Warning: Some may find details of this story distressing

Prosecutors have asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

Taylor Rene Parker.

Taylor Rene Parker. (Source: Bi-State Detention Center.)

The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman's New Boston home on October 3, 2020, to get the infant she claimed to have been carrying. The child died on October 9 in a hospital in nearby Idabel, Oklahoma.

Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Defence attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show that Parker was mentally ill.

