Brendan Fraser calls for more mental health support

Source: Bang Showbiz

Brendan Fraser thinks people struggling with mental health issues should be given more support.

Brendan Fraser.

Brendan Fraser. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 53-year-old actor plays an extremely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter in his new movie The Whale, and Brendan believes that more support needs to be given to people who are dealing with mental health problems.

Speaking to Sky News, Brendan added: "I think we could do well also to change the patterns of speech that we use when we refer to people who live with obesity. I think that would help."

Brendan wore heavy prosthetic and make-up for his latest role. But the Hollywood star insisted that wasn't the biggest challenge of making the movie.

Brendan - who stars in the film alongside Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins - said: "The biggest challenge wasn't wearing the make-up and wardrobe so much as it was performing with an ensemble cast who were wonderful, for Darren [Aronofsky, the director], and telling a story of tolerance, all shot in a time of Covid, so we all know what it was like to live under those conditions. But it's a film about love, at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Brendan recently revealed that he had an "existential feeling" while shooting The Whale.

The actor relished the experience of working with the acclaimed director and he still has vivid memories of the shoot.

He shared: "We could have done it as an Off-Broadway play, which would make sense because it was a play adapted to the screenplay by Sam Hunter.

"So we knew our part and we knew how to play the music before we arrived on the set itself and in an environment as confined apartment as it is - a two-bedroom apartment somewhere in Idaho where Charlie lives - it was kind of like a submarine crew in there.

"But we were cohesive and let's not forget we shot this during the time of Covid with protocols and restrictions in place and the very existential feeling that we all felt is 'Will there be a tomorrow?' in essence."

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Kirsty Bentley murder: Police following 10 lines of inquiry

2

King Charles III's Auckland mansion on the market

3

Ukraine says it 'shot down 4 Russian helicopters' in 18 mins

4

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

5

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

Latest Stories

Thou art 'boring': Is Shakespeare relevant to NZ in 2022?

NZ breast cancer sufferers dying twice as fast as those overseas

Crash blocks Hawkes Bay Expressway, one person seriously injured

Seven Sharp: Kiwis spending $13.5 million a year on broken phones

‘We’ve said no’ - hui uproar over Whanganui water bottling consent

Related Stories

Orlando Bloom endured 'dark time' after near-death experience

TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

Angela Lansbury, star of Murder, She Wrote, dies aged 96