Australian woman who chopped up partner seeks parole

Warning: This story may be distressing to some readers

Queensland murderer Lindy Yvonne Williams is making a bid for parole nine years after killing her partner George Gerbic before dumping his headless torso on the side of a road and setting it alight.

The 69-year-old was convicted and jailed in 2018, but Gerbic's head, hands and legs have not been found.

Under Queensland law, parole must be automatically refused for criminals found guilty of homicide offences when the victim's body has not been found.

However, the Queensland Parole Board can grant parole if a prisoner has co-operated with investigators and provided them with the last known location of the victim's remains.

"The Board will hear the No Body No Parole aspect of the parole application made by Lindy Yvonne Williams who is subject to this legislation," the board said in an emailed statement on Thursday (local time).

A Brisbane Supreme Court jury found Williams guilty of murdering Gerbic in their home near Gympie on September 2013.

It's not known how she killed Gerbic but a jury rejected her defence that she had accidentally killed him while trying to defend herself.

Williams then bought an electric saw, chopped up his body, dumped his torso on the side of a road 80km away and set it alight.

She told her slain lover's friends and family he was de-stressing on an overseas trip and used his email and phone accounts to send them messages so they thought he was still alive.

Williams' parole application will be heard in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday (local time).

The board will publish its decision on whether she had "satisfactorily co-operated" with investigators probing her offence to identify the victim's location at a later date.