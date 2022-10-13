Aussie Open welcomes back Djokovic - if he can sort out visa

After being front and centre in one of world sport's ugliest episodes of the year, Australian Open boss Craig Tiley is distancing himself from another potential Novak Djokovic visa saga.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Source: Getty)

Unvaccinated Djokovic is expected to challenge a three-year visa ban in a bid to contest the 2023 grand slam tournament after being sensationally deported on the eve of this year's edition.

Locked up with refugees in a quarantine hotel, the former world No.1 had his visa revoked by then-immigration minister Alex Hawke over his ability to "excite anti-vax sentiment" in Australia.

Tiley had tried to secure a medical exemption for the nine-time Open champion, and faced immense pressure to step down from one or both of his jobs as Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia (TA) chief executive over his involvement in the debacle.

He blamed miscommunication with federal authorities and the changing COVID-19 landscape over the visa drama.

But after riding out the storm to retain his twin roles, Tiley won't lobby on behalf of the 21-time grand slam champion this time around.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 tournament, Tiley said he would not be involved in the process.

"The matter with Novak is direct between himself and the federal government," Tiley told reporters on Wednesday.

"They need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

Novak Djokovic looks as his documents after landing in Belgrade, Serbia. (Source: Associated Press)

Djokovic can apply for an exemption from new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.

Former home affairs boss Karen Andrews this week warned against the move, arguing it would be a "slap in the face" for Australians who abided by strict COVID-19 protocols for two years.

Tiley said he had so far had no communication with the federal authorities about Djokovic, or requests to assist with his bid to overturn the ban.

The tournament director spent time at the recent Laver Cup with the Serbian, who told him he was keen to return to Melbourne Park.

"He said that he'd love to come back to Australia, but he knows it's going to be an ultimate decision for the federal government," Tiley said.

"He's accepted that position. It's a private matter between them but we'd like to welcome Novak back - he's a nine-time champion - provided he gets the right entry requirements into Australia."

Tiley said TA had brought on external immigration specialists to help deal with the demand from players and their entourages, with double the number of applicants from last year.

Meanwhile, after being controversially banned from Wimbledon, Russian and Belarusian players will be welcome at the 2023 Australian Open - but not permitted to compete under their country's flags.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Source: Associated Press)

Tiley confirmed the ATP's ruling that players compete as 'neutrals' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine would extend to the Open.

"At this point, Russian and Belarusian players will be eligible to play in the Australian Open," he said.

"The only difference will be that they cannot represent Russia - they cannot represent the flag of Russia.

"They cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and they have to play as independent players under a neutral name."