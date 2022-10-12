UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones on Tuesday (local time) after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes.

A firefighter helps his colleague to escape from a crater as they extinguish smoke from a burned car after a Russian attack in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Air raid warnings sounded throughout the country for a second straight morning as Ukrainian officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. Strikes in the capital and 12 other regions on Monday (local time) caused power outages and pierced the relative calm that had returned to Kyiv and many other cities far from the war's front lines.

"It brings anger, not fear," Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as crews worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from the city's streets. "We already got used to this. And we will keep fighting."

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the bombardment and said they would "stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes". Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine's people.

Russia launched the widespread attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged the Ukrainian special services masterminded the attack on the Kerch Bridge.

The Ukrainian government has applauded but not claimed responsibility for the explosion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the G-7 leaders during a virtual meeting to respond "symmetrically" to Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector by doing more to stop Russia profiting from its exports of oil and gas.

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

"Such steps can bring peace closer," Zelensky said. "They will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war."

Like Monday's strikes, the bombardment on Tuesday struck both energy infrastructure and civilian areas. One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, setting off a large fire, the State Emergency Service said. A local official said the missiles hit a school, residential buildings and medical facilities.

Energy facilities in the western Lviv and Vinnytsia regions also took hits. Officials said Ukrainian forces shot down an inbound Russian missile before it reached Kyiv, but the capital region experienced rolling power outages as a result of the previous day's deadly strikes.

The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces shot down 21 cruise missiles and 11 drones in the past day, including all eight Iranian-made drones targeting critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, urged residents to remain in bomb shelters as "there are enough missiles still in the air".

The State Emergency Service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday's strikes. At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. More than 300 cities and towns lost power.

A spokesperson for the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that strikes on "civilian objects", including infrastructure such as power plants, could qualify as a war crime.

"Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations," Ravina Shamdasani told reporters at a UN briefing in Geneva. "Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law."

In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance would hold exercises next week to test the state of readiness of its nuclear capabilities. The war games, dubbed Steadfast Noon, are held annually.

A man carries his bike past a rocket crater under a pedestrian bridge after an earlier rocket attack in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Asked whether it was the wrong time for such exercises, Stoltenberg replied: "It would send a very wrong signal now, if we suddenly cancelled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine."

Stoltenberg said Putin's nuclear rhetoric during the war in Ukraine was "irresponsible" but he believes "Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought".

In their statement after hearing from Zelensky, the G-7 leaders said they were "undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account" for this week's strikes, saying "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime".