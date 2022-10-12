Hep A outbreak linked to imported frozen berries grows to 15

There are now 15 people who have contracted hepatitis A, with their infections linked to an imported frozen berry outbreak.

Frozen berries (Source: 1News)

Supermarket giant Foodstuffs - which operates New World, Pak'n Save and Four Square brands - recalled a number of frozen berry products as a precaution, over a possible link to the recent cases.

The affected people are in Canterbury (6), Wellington region (3), Waikato (2), Gisborne region (1), Hawke's Bay (1), Auckland region (1) and Whanganui region (1).

Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said that 11 of the 15 cases had been linked by genome sequencing, which meant they were likely exposed to the same source.

The other four are pending.

Seven people had been hospitalised but have all been discharged.

As a precaution, it's advised people briefly boil frozen berries before eating them to make sure they are heated through.

Hand washing was also important.

New Zealand Food Safety has advised anyone with these products to boil the berries prior to consumption and ensure they are cooked through to kill the virus. They also emphasised the importance of washing hands before eating and preparing food.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms, jaundice, fatigue and joint pain, according to Health Navigator NZ.

While Hepatitis A is relatively rare in New Zealand, imported frozen berries were linked to an outbreak of the disease in 2015.

Recalled products

Pams Frozen Mixed Berries 500g

Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 1kg

Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 750g

Pams Frozen Smoothie Berry Mix 500g

Pams Raspberries 500g

Pams Raspberries 350g.